Former Frostburg State University President Reinhard Dies at 91

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Dr. Herb. F. Reinhard, the 12th president of Frostburg State University, died on Jan. 13 in Alpharetta, Ga., at the age of 91.

Reinhard held the position of Frostburg State University President from 1986 to 1991. During that time, the institution achieved university status in 1987 and joined the University System of Maryland in 1988. He increased enrollment and faculty size, as well as raised funds for the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center, which opened in 1993.

He was involved in the community himself, and he increased the University’s involvement in several regional organizations, notably The Cumberland Theatre. He also started Frostburg’s first capital drive to fund equipment.

“My communications with him over the past several years showed the passion he had for Frostburg State University and the importance this school held for him as part of his long and successful career in higher education,” said Frostburg President Ron Nowaczyk. “He was particularly proud of his legacy when we moved from being a college to a university.”

He became president of Slippery Rock State College in Pennsylvania in 1979 and led the college to university status in 1983 before coming to Frostburg. In 1984, he was named president of Morehead State University in Kentucky.

He worked as a professional youth tap dancer, a minor league baseball player and a U.S. Navy medical corpsman and eventually a U.S. Marine before beginning his academic career.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Warner Reinhard, their four children, eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church, 10950 Bell Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097. For more information, visit https://southcare-16518.meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/dr-herbert-reinhard-jr.