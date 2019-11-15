Former Fort Ritchie Military Reservation under Ratified Contract

CASCADE, Md. (WDVM)– Back in October of 2018, President of Washington County Commissioners Jeff Cline said he wanted to sell the Fort Ritchie Military Reservation. Now a year later, the commissioners ratified a contract with a private developer.

The property will remain under a ratified contract as the Washington County Department of Business Development works with the buyer through a 75-day feasibility study.

Director Susan Small says the buyer is interested in maintaining the community connection and historical value of the retired base. Back in 2018, a South Korean developer backed out of buying the bulk of the base for $6 million.