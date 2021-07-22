Former employee of Chase Bank charged for robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man who investigators say was a previous employee has been charged for a bank robbery in downtown Silver Spring.

The suspect is 25-year-old Christopher Conde of Washington, D.C., who is being charged with one count of armed robbery and first-degree assault.

The robbery happened Thursday, July 1, at Chase bank located at 8435 Georgia Avenue, just after 5 p.m. Conde allegedly displayed a gun, threatened the teller and stole an undisclosed amount of money. Following the robbery, Conde left the country but was arrested at Reagan International Airport when he returned to the U.S.

He is now being held without bond.