Former Council President Larry Hushour wins mayoral race

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Former Council President Larry Hushour won the town’s special election, and will be the next Mayor of Mount Airy.

Hushour will serve the rest of late Patrick Rockinberg’s term after he died back in August. This comes after just in May, Hushour lost to Rockinberg by just 4 votes. Hushour says as Mayor his priority will be focusing on residents concerns about the town’s growth, infrastructure, and developing the Carroll County side of the town.

“I hope that what I can do is be as good a Mayor as he was in terms of managing and budget, and keeping the day to day functions going, and making sure the staff is on task, and completing everything that needs to be done,” said Hushour.

1,710 residents voted in-person, which was a record turnout for the town. Hushour will be sworn in next week.