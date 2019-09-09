Former addict unable to speak at HCC, discovers family member overdosing

Fielder reported opioid deaths in 2018 surpassed the number of people who could fill the M&T bank Stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Students at Hagerstown Community College were expected to hear from a former addict for opioid addiction and recovery awareness but received some unexpected news instead.

According to Rhonda Warlaw of Maryland’s Higher Education Commission, Jimmy Paylor who is a former Towson University football player suffered a career-ending shoulder injury. Taylor was addicted to Percocet and Oxycodone for the next 12 years. After participating in treatment 18 times, Paylor finally overcame his addiction.

As a testimony, Paylor was expected to speak to students at HCC about his journey. The event which was sponsored by Maryland Higher Education Commission was a part of a campaign to teach students about the dangers of fentanyl and how to administer naloxone.

Instead, organizers say they were alerted that at approximately 4 a.m. Monday morning, Paylor had discovered his cousin in a bathroom overdosing. The set speaker shared that during the time of what was supposed to be his address, he was at the hospital.

MHEC Secretary Dr. James Fielder spoke during the event. Not only did he make note of the incident, but he also expressed the importance of opioid education and its impact.

“It does not discriminate geographically, economically, socially, race, gender nor age, it’s really something we have to pay attention to,” Fielder said.

Fielder reported that opioid deaths in 2018 surpassed the number of people who could fill the M&T bank Stadium in Baltimore.

“There’s more deaths annually than would feel the Ravens stadium in a game, so you think about over 70,000 people,” Fielder said.

According to organizers, MHEC is using a $200,000 Behavioral Health Administration Grant to implement a campaign geared to students teaching students about the reality of fentanyl and Maryland’s Good Samaritan Law as well.

Paylor’s bio reports that he is now the outreach coordinator for Niznik Behavioral Health in Pennsylvania, and the founder of a nonprofit called Neighbors in Recovery. Public service announcements regarding Taylor’s mission can be seen here. MHEC’s PSA can be seen through this link.