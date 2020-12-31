For many, latest federal stimulus check just doesn’t go very far

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Those $600 stimulus checks from Washington should be on their way.

An earlier round of $1,200 stimulus checks went out in the spring. Many households unaffected by the recession did not even need the money and just socked it away. That led to a 40-year high in the U.S. savings rate. But for 20 million Americans collecting unemployment, or having to work fewer hours, that help can only go so far. Even with the latest government aid, many are still struggling.

“Lots of people are dealing with financial issues so I just think $1,800 over the span of one year is kind of silly,” says Jordan Miranda of Hagerstown.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel said this week he would not allow a vote to increase the checks to $2,000, something President Trump called for with the support of Congressional Democrats.