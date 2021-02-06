Footage released of White Oak parking lot shooting

WHITE OAK, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police are investigating an incident from January 23 where a driver’s vehicle was shot in a White Oak parking lot.

Police report around 12:43 am, a man was driving through the parking lot of a business on 11201 Lockwood drive.

Police say things took a turn for a worse when the Nissan Maxima ahead of them came to a stop.

“The victim’s vehicle attempted to drive around it and that’s when the suspect got out of his vehicle, started firing at the victim,” MCPD Spokesperson Rebecca Innocenti said. “The victim fled in his vehicle and all of this was captured on business video surveillance.”

Police say the victim was fortunately not injured, but his car did sustain multiple bullet holes.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects vehicle is encouraged to contact the police.