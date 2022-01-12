Footage from fatal police shooting in Silver Spring released by AG’s office

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigations Division on Wednesday morning released seven minutes of police body-worn camera and dashboard camera footage from the December 29 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Osman Sesay.

The division investigates all interactions with police resulting in death, including shootings, vehicle pursuits, and in-custody deaths. For the last two weeks, the division has been investigating the circumstances surrounding Sesay’s death.

Click here to view the full seven minutes of footage. Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

The dashboard footage shows the moment an officer spotted the car alleged to be involved in a nearby shooting.

That officer then pulled the car over and waited for other officers to arrive. Officers asked the people in the car to roll their windows down and let themselves out with the handle on the outside of the car several times.

The man since identified as Sesay comes out of the back passenger door, pointing a gun in the direction of officers.

Within seconds of brandishing the weapon, four officers opened fire on Sesay. He died at the scene.

The OAG says it is still early in its investigation.