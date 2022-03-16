MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday body camera footage was released from a February 26th Montgomery County Police pursuit that resulted in one woman’s death.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Officer Antonio Copeland tried to perform a traffic stop in North Bethesda when the 26-year-old Noraly Paz Chavez drove away. In the video Officer Copeland tells the dispatcher he believes Chavez may have been driving under the influence and continues to pursue her.

Chavez then lost control of her car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Attorney General’s Office and Maryland State Police Crash Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this fatal pursuit.