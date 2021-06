SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a Silver Spring food truck that they say was stolen. It was first reported as missing on Monday from Brookville Road.

The stolen food truck. Image courtesy of Montgomery County Police.

The truck is brown and taupe and has the Turner’s Beltway Bistro logo on the side.

Police ask that anyone with information call investigators at 240-773-6710 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8177) or via their app.