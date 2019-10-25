Food truck Festival benefits United Way of Washington County

"We enjoy combining efforts with the community to then give it all back."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several food trucks formed their own festival in Hagerstown on Friday and a portion of the funds went directly towards United Way of Washington County.

There were lines of people ready to eat near Fountain Head Plaza early in the day. Many of the locals that came out said they had no trouble waiting in line for food knowing it was going to benefit the United Way.

“Hopefully it’s going to come in for our community impact fund which is what we do our community grants out of.” said Director of Development Mark Weldon. “We look at those areas and we fund those programs and collaborations and ultimately help the community in those areas.”

United Way is holding a Day of Giving telethon coming up. WDVM will broadcast it live on air and online on December 3, starting at 5 p.m.

Ready to make a difference? Donate now by visiting our Telethon page. Every dollar has a direct path to make the greatest local impact.