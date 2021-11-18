Food scraps program expands in Montgomery Co.; partners with Westfield Montgomery Mall

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — You know those extra scraps we all throw away after eating our meals? You may think it’s trash, but it really doesn’t have to go to waste. A new and unique partnership is expanding.



Every year, about 120,000 food scraps are just thrown away, but what if you can turn it into this? Montgomery County says the scraps you don’t want are really not a waste. Instead of going into a landfill, it can be turned into soil.

Senior General Manager of Westfield Montgomery Mall, Todd Hiepler said, “This program aligns perfectly with our corporate social responsibility initiatives within the communities in which we operate.”



A partnership with the county and Westfield Montgomery Mall will add to the program which started in May last year. The scraps are taken to the Prince George’s County composting facility, processed, and turned into commercial soil.

County Executive Marc Elrich stated, “There is no zero waste without being able to do this, and so this moves us in that direction. This program hit a milestone of 625,000 pounds of food scraps collected.”

That number is expected to increase, as Montgomery Mall has 40 restaurants and food service operators, on track to get to zero waste for the county and region. This is the first jurisdiction in Maryland to run this type of program with the commercial sector.



The Westfield Group has a global sustainability strategy called ‘Better Places 2030.’ They are committed to reducing greenhouse emissions by 50% by the year 2030.