Food pantry in Maryland chosen for Food Lion’s great pantry makeover

Volunteers came out from the Hancock and Berkeley Springs Food Lion locations.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Twelve Food Lion employees spent Thursday morning painting and piecing together new shelving as about $600 worth of food was on its way to being re-stocked into the Interfaith Service Coalition’s pantry in Hancock.

The pantry was one of five chosen to receive a pantry makeover from Food Lion.

“I was thrilled. It was a real surprise and a delight,” said Reverend Allan Weatherholt, of the Interfaith Service Coalition.

The makeover also included a new refrigerated unit.

“I’ve always been involved in the church and missions and service to others and when the opportunity came up [to volunteer], I said yes,” said Barbara DeVanna.

The Interfaith Service Coalition was the only pantry chosen in the state of Maryland.

“This project is on a much larger scale to have a greater impact on the community today, and far greater into the future,” said Sword.