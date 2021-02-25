Flying Dog Brewery’s new wheat ale aims to help restore the bay

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Did you know the oyster population of the Chesapeake Bay, today, is just 1% of what it was about 120 years ago.

Frederick’s Flying Dog Brewery has just launched a new beer called “Chesapeake Wheat” as part of its partnership with the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP).

The cool thing about the partnership is that for every one bottle of Chesapeake Wheat that is purchased, 10 baby oysters will be put back into the Chesapeake Bay. The brewery believes this partnership is a great way to mobilize and foster interest in the health of the Chesapeake bay as the health of the bay starts with the health of the oyster.

“It’s hard for people to understand how they can get involved and we luckily can provide a really easy way for people to get engaged, all they have to do is drink a bottle of beer and in most cases do something they would have already done, but by doing so it really does help the health of the Chesapeake Bay,” said Chief Marketing Officer at Flying Dog Brewery, Ben Savage.

Flying Dog has had a partnership with ORP for nearly 10 years. Chesapeake Wheat is a welcome addition to the partnerships line, that already includes the limited edition, Pearl Necklace Oyster Stout. This new 5% ABV American Wheat Ale is said to be crisp and refreshing, and is the “type of beer you’d enjoy when you’re doing all of the things you do to enjoy the Chesapeake Bay”.

Click here, to find a Flying Dog retailer near you.