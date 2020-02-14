Flower shop preps for Valentine’s Day

A local flower shop in Hagerstown is sharing how they get ready for Valentine's Day.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to get flowers for your sweetie… making for a busy time for flower shops to get orders together.

TG designs, a floral shop in Hagerstown, said they start preparing for Valentine’s Day several weeks prior. They said they had over 400 deliveries and sold over 4,000 roses this year. The shop said their greatest joy is customizing orders and helping each customer find that special arrangement for their valentine.

“It’s been a very busy week actually with it being on Friday we were thinking that we may not get a lot that it may possibly be only the restaurants like going out to dinners but we have gotten a lot,” said Mary Grimm head designer at TG Designs.

TG Designs said they had a team of fifteen people working together to get orders together for Valentine’s Day.