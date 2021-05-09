Florists fill hundreds of Mother’s Day orders during national flower shortage

NEW MARKET, Md (WDVM) – On one of the busiest days of the year for the flower business, florists across the nation filled orders while facing national flower shortages.

Ory Custom Florals in New Market has created flower arrangements for 26 years, and say they’ve never seen demand like this before.

“They sent more [flowers] this year than last year,” Owner Ory Webster said. “We had a busier year this year than last year when they couldn’t see their mom.”

Webster said the pandemic created a shortage from their local distributors and increased rainfall in South America also created a shortage in the national market.

“We’ve had to use every resource we have,” Head Designer Grant Haun said. “Reaching out to local farms, reaching out everywhere to get flowers just to fulfill weekends like this.”

Webster and Haun were awake since 3 a.m. making over 220 arrangements for hundreds of Mother’s Day orders, not including their additional orders for weddings, funerals, private parties, and even a small prom.

Webster said they raised their prices by over 20% because of the shortage, but the phone kept ringing.

“For about a week the phone just range from 7 til 7,” he said. “It just rang.”

Webster announced on social media early Sunday morning they were completely sold out of flowers, but that didn’t stop people from walking in looking for whatever flowers they could get their hands on.

We made sure that we have enough flowers to cover those people, and if we run out,” Webster said. ‘We go out to the wholesaler and pick up more.”

The two florists said they welcomed the increased business, and continued working with distributors to fill as many orders as they could.

“The more happy people that we have, the better we feel,” Haun said. “We go above and beyond to make sure everyone is happy, no matter the budget. That’s what we do and we love to do it.”