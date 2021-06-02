Florida man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A Florida man involved in the January 6 Capitol riot has plead guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Court documents state 38-year-old Paul Hodgkins of Tampa, Florida illegally entered the Senate chamber, walked among the desks, and took a selfie. The obstructing charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, but with the plea agreement, Hodgkins will only face 15 to 21 months and will have to pay $2,000.

He initially faced a five-count indictment, but with the guilty plea, the government agreed to dismiss the four other charges. Hodgkins is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.

