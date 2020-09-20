Fletcher Library to begin gradual reopening

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Get your library cards ready! The Fletcher Library in Hagerstown is gradually reopening starting on Monday, September 21st.

The Hagerstown branch of the Washington County Free Library have modified their hours and implemented new rules for the reopening.

The library will be open Monday through Friday from 2-6 PM. Curbside pickup for books and other materials will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 AM-2 PM, and Tuesday and Thursday from 2-6 PM.

All patrons over the age of 5 must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times and practice social distancing.

A limited number of patrons will be allowed to enter the building and some areas of the building will only allowed to staff members.

Adjustments have been made to limit exposure to frequently touched surfaces and to maintain social distancing during public printing and technology assistance from library staff.

Returns of any items checked out from any library in the county will only be accepted through book drops and will then be quarantined for 5 days before the next checkout.

For more information about the reopening and the current library services available, visit the Washington County Free Library website.