Flags lowered across the country for El Paso and Dayton mass shooting victims

"It's the least we can do, but they're in our thoughts and prayers in Washington County."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Flags across the country have been lowered to half-staff to show respect to the victim’s families in the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Hagerstown’s very own Halfway Volunteer Fire Company lowered their flags to show support all the way from Washington County. Lieutenant Zachary Morrell knows that lowering the flags may be a small gesture, but their goal is for the families and first responders to know they’re in their thoughts and prayers.

“We need to show our support and respect for the families, victims, but also the fellow first responders who responded to that incident,” said Lt. Morrell. “It’s not a whole lot we can do but it’s the best we can.”

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on August 8.