Flags dedicated to heroes in the community for fourth year

150 American flags are currently on display in Hagerstown, and 97 of those flags have been dedicated to a hero in the community in honor of Memorial Day.

Placed on Northern Avenue for the fourth year in a row, each dedicated flag has a sponsor name and a hero name attached to it.

Although many of the flags are meant to honor of military heroes, these flags can be dedicated to anyone.

The Rotary Club of Long Meadows raises the flags as a fundraiser and gives the money back to non-profit groups in the area.

“I think that it’s a good opportunity for individuals to recognize heroes in their lives. It can be a family member, a friend, a mentor, a coach, a teacher, or just a friend that has made an impact on your life,” said Sharon Ruppenthal, secretary of the Rotary Club of Long Meadows.

A ceremony for the flags will be held on Saturday at 10 am, with a guest speaker and a local boy scout troop that the rotary club sponsors serving as the color guard.