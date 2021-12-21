5 Frederick County, Md. students to be pages for 2022 Maryland General Assembly

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Five Frederick County high school seniors will be serving as pages for the Maryland General Assembly during the 2022 legislative season.

“Serving as a legislative page is a unique opportunity for students to learn about the legislative process in Maryland. Apportionment of pages, by county, is based on the census taken at the beginning of each decade,” a release from Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) said.

Jeanelle Agyem from Urbana High, Denver Nia Brown from Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Chloe Byrd from Linganore High and Natalie Ogiba and Gabriel Rosella from Oakdale High will be serving as pages.

FCPS provided a release with each of the students’ experience and backgrounds: