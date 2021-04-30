Five former firefighters indicted on arson charges

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announce in a press conference on Friday that five former volunteer firefighters with the West Lanham Volunteer Fire Department have been indicted for arson after allegedly starting four separate fires between December 2019 and January 2020.

Braveboy stated during the conference that these five firefighters allegedly “conspired with” three civilians to set the fires at vacant homes during times when the firefighters would be on duty to put out the fires.

“When individuals who have an oath to protect us, when they violate that oath, we have to take action,” Braveboy said during the conference.

One firefighter, Jeremy Hawkins, was taken into custody on Wednesday while the other four were issued criminal summons, officials said.

This follows an investigation that began in January 2020 when suspicions first arose.