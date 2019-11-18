Five arrested following drug raid in Frostburg

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Three Frostburg men have been arrested following an investigation into the sale of meth and heroin in Allegany County, Maryland.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamal Jennings, 31, Matthew Murray, 53, and William Winner, 37, on drug-related charges. On Monday, officers searched a residence along Burton Park Drive where they found numerous drugs related items.

Following the search, officers then arrested Tasheena Barnard, 30, and Ashley Winner, 32, on drug-related charges.

