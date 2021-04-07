FITCI, Betamore announce the launch of Founder City

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick’s FITCI (Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc) and Baltimore’s Betamore have come together to create Founder City.

Founder City is a hybrid conference event that works to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs and business founders across the state of Maryland. 2020 was a rough year for many, and because of the pandemic, many of these start-ups have had a hard time keeping up with their fundraising efforts.

Founder City will connect business founders with investors and experts in the field and help foster the entrepreneurial spirit in Maryland.

“This gives the opportunity to really highlight entrepreneurs that are here in the local region that you would never otherwise even hear about,” said CEO and Founder Kathie Kathie Callahan Brady.

From now until May, Founder City features weekly programming that will address the different areas of the entrepreneurial journey. All roads will lead to Founder City’s Final Celebrations. The celebrations will feature more than $25,000 in cash and services prizes and a “LIVE” drive-in pitch competition at the Fairgrounds in Frederick and at Betamore’s City Garage on May 27.

Founder City is a venture capital pitch competition and is open to all Maryland-based startups. If you are interested in participating, click here.

If you are an investor and are interested in participating, click here.

KEY DATES TO REMEMBER: