Rather than folding gym clothes inside drawers, some people roll them up. This makes it much easier to see your entire collection, and it keeps wrinkles at bay.

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Fit In Boonsboro celebrated 10 years of service in the community.

They are asking residents to stop by during October and take advantage of specials, promotions, workshops & prizes.

Fun theme weeks planned along with vendors stopping by to promote their products.

Fit is a small boutique-style gym that offers a great place to work out. In-studio & Virtual classes continued to be offered.