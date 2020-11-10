First responders injuried during motorcycle crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to Tom Coe, Frederick County Fire Chief, eight people were injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.
Officials say one person was sent to shock trauma, one firefighter and person was sent to Meritus Health, one firefighter was sent to Shock Trauma, and four people refused EMS treatment one firefighter, three civilians.
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue personnel were struck on the 12,900 block of Stottlemyer Road in Wolfsville.
According to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue on Twitter, two patients were transported by helicopter, and an additional two patients were transported to local trauma centers.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
- James Franklin shares difficulties of being separated from his family
- FCPS student becomes one of the first female Eagle Scouts
- Clouds on the increase overnight, with rain for Wednesday
- West Virginia ranks number one for obesity rates
- Hagerstown women create history for the city council
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App