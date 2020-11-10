First responders injuried during motorcycle crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to Tom Coe, Frederick County Fire Chief, eight people were injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

Officials say one person was sent to shock trauma, one firefighter and person was sent to Meritus Health, one firefighter was sent to Shock Trauma, and four people refused EMS treatment one firefighter, three civilians.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue personnel were struck on the 12,900 block of Stottlemyer Road in Wolfsville.

According to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue on Twitter, two patients were transported by helicopter, and an additional two patients were transported to local trauma centers.

Current Incident | motorcycle accident with DFRS personnel struck at the scene | 12900blk of Stottlemyer Rd, Wolfsville | 2 patients by trooper and 2 by ground to area trauma centers | *media can report to Myersville Volunteer Fire station @ 7:00pm for an update pic.twitter.com/clF9rx4WWF — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) November 10, 2020

We will update this story when more information becomes available.