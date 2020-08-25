First responders called to deadly crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — UPDATE: The Montgomery County Department of Police says one man was killed in the crash. One car was involved, according to police. No word if anyone else was in the vehicle. The man who was killed has not been identified.

The Montgomery County Department of Police was called to a serious crash in the Damascus area Tuesday morning.

First responders say they were called called to the area of Damsacus Road and Annapolis Rock Road around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday to a serious collision.

Damascus Road is closed between Annapolis Rock Road and Long Corner Road, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

