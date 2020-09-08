First regional park in south-west area of Frederick County opens

KNOXVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After overcoming flooding and a pandemic over the last two years, Frederick County has opened a new park in time for fall.

Through a virtual and socially distant ribbon cutting, County Executive Jan Gardner opened the first phase of Othello Regional Park.

“When we broke ground for the Othello Park in September of 2018, I pictured today’s ribbon cutting as a grand celebration with a big crowd and lots of hugs and handshakes. Because of the health pandemic, we’re trying something different and something a bit safer,” Gardner said in the virtual ceremony.

The park is named in honor of Barney “Othello” Howard, a slave who worked on a nearby plantation. Howard later earned his freedom after the Civil War. Gardner explained that in 1869, Howard purchased five acres of land in the county for $500.

His journey, Gardner said, is explained through multiple storyboards on the Barney Howard Trail located within the park.

The park includes several sports fields, including a turg field complex, four picnic shelters, and a playground.

In the fall, the park will become the first in the county to include an equestrian trail.

“It will meander through the park, weaving in and around of the forest areas, meadows and near the farmstead,” Gardner explained, “We are very excited to extend the opportunity to our equestrian community.”

