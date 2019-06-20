First medical cannabis dispensary in Washington County opens its doors

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been a long time coming, and now the first medical cannabis dispensary in Washington County opened its doors Thursday morning.

Expecting long lines and limited product, people lined up at the Maryland Health and Wellness Center in Hagerstown as early as 7 in the morning on Thursday.

Doors are opening here at the Maryland Health and Wellness Center, a big day being the first medical cannabis dispensary in Washington County. @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/2OtIogKSLl — Thao Ta (@thaolamta) June 20, 2019

Employees say more than 2,400 Washington County patients have already registered to receive medical cannabis. Lately, the closest dispensaries have been in Frederick County, Maryland and Allegany County.

“It beats going over the Mountain almost every day, that’s for sure,” said Cody Miller, who was the first customer in line.

“We care very much for our community and we are so excited to be doing this for everybody here in Washington County and the state of Maryland,” said Kelsi Waltemire-Palmer, Communications for the Maryland Health and Wellness Center.

Anyone can come to the dispensary as long as you bring a valid Maryland medical cannabis card.

The dispensary is located on at 1571 Wesel Boulevard in Hagerstown, and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.