First Maryland heat-related death of 2019 reported

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A woman has died of heat-related causes, making it the first heat-related death in Maryland of the year, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday.

The health department reports the woman was over the age of 65, but did not release any further identifying details.

“This tragic event reminds us about the dangers associated with hot weather, which can raise the body’s temperature, increasing the potential for heat-related illnesses, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips said.

Maryland residents should move to a cooling center if necessary to avoid overheating, Phillips added.

To find a cooling center, contact a local health department or call 2-1-1 to get information about cooling center locations, hours of operation and available accommodations.

More resources about staying safe in hot weather are available here from the MDH Office of Preparedness and Response.