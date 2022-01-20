First Lady Yumi Hogan tests positive for COVID

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, center, and first lady Yumi Hogan walk to his inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Hogan is the first Republican governor to be re-elected in the state since the 1950s. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — First Lady Yumi Hogan tested positive for COVID-19 as a part of a weekly testing regimen on Thursday morning, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s Facebook page.

The First Lady has been vaccinated and boosted, so right now she is only experiencing mild symptoms, according to Gov. Hogan. In the meantime, Hogan has received negative PCR and rapid COVID tests.

He says she will quarantine at the Government House.

The governor reminded and urged Marylanders to receive boosters in order to have maximum protection against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

To find a vaccine near you, click here.