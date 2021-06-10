First heat Wave of 2021 brings car troubles for area motorists

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Many drivers have put off routine vehicle maintenance during the pandemic, but AAA Mid-Atlantic is urging drivers to have their cars inspected before the first day of summer, June 20th.

High temperatures and dry air can be a deadly combination for your car so it’s important to have your auto components, batteries, and tires checked. Extreme heat in cars also poses extreme risks for human life, especially for children who may be left in vehicles and suffer a heatstroke so also always remember to “look before you lock.”

Ragina C. Ali, AAA Manager, Public & Government Affairs said, “over the June 5th to June 8th heatwave period that we saw here in Maryland, AAA came to the rescue of over 6,800 motorists in the state of Maryland, and 49% of those people actually needed to be towed in many cases, because their cars that actually overheated.”

In case you are need of a quick maintenance check up, AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering free car battery and tire pressure checks to ensure drivers’ cars are road ready for the summer temperatures.