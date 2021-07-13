First woman named Lieutenant for Washington County Sheriff’s Office

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Val Buskirk was named as the first female lieutenant as the Assistant Division Commander of the Judicial Division for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The announcement was first made back in June.

Lt. Buskirk’s career started back in 1997 as a patrol deputy and she worked her way up. She says she has always felt thrilled and honored to work for the sheriff’s office.

“It makes me feel great and it can show other females coming into a male-dominated field that through hard work and integrity, you can succeed,” said Lt. Buskirk.



Lt. Buskirk says she is looking forward to accomplishing many great things goals for the judicial division.