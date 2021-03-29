First Federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites arrive in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Hogan announced the nation’s first federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites in the state.

Hogan shares that there will be two mobile sites that will allow access to COVID-19 vaccinations to Marylanders who reside in “remote or otherwise underserved areas on the Eastern Shore.” Appointments can be made through the health department in each individual’s respective county of residence.

“We continue to expand our vaccine distribution network to maximize points of distribution in every jurisdiction, which will now include the nation’s first federally-operated mobile vaccination units,” said Governor Hogan. “These federal units will complement the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force’s mobile clinics and help us get more shots into the arms of our most vulnerable populations. I want to thank the White House, FEMA, and all of our federal partners for working with us to expand our vaccination efforts.”

According to officials, the mobile units are expected to provide roughly 250 doses per day. The schedule for appointments will vary depending upon need, but will likely remain in one location for several days.



Health officials say the mobile vaccination sites are expected to target the following groups:

Workers in the manufacturing and food processing plants on the Eastern Shore, specifically those working in poultry processing plants.



Minority and migrant populations, and those who may lack adequate transportation to commute to and from a standstill vaccination site outside of their community or place of work.



Those living in small towns and enclaves on the Eastern Shore.