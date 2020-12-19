First COVID-19 vaccines administered to health care workers at Meritus Medical Center

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — History has been made in Washington County, Maryland. Meritus Medical Center vaccinated 169 staff members against COVID-19, making them the first and only hospital in Western Maryland to do so.

The highly anticipated first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Meritus on Thursday, giving the hospital the green light for their vaccination clinic.

Dr. Mohammed Aziz is an internal medicine hospitalist and was more than ready to receive his vaccine. While he was sitting in the observation area following his vaccination, he was seen excitedly taking a picture to send to his daughter who is also a health care worker.

“As a health care professional, as I told before, it is very important that we set a role model in the community,” Dr. Aziz emphasized.

The second staff member to receive the vaccine was Rosana Bresette, a member of the Environmental Services team which disinfects and cleans the hospital. She did not hesitate when asked if she wanted to get the vaccine.

“This is my opportunity to protect myself from the COVID virus because I work in the whole hospital, different areas, and I work in the COVID patient area,” Bresette explained.

Both Dr. Aziz and critical care nurse, May Hoffman, hope that the vaccination clinic will dispel any fear of the new vaccine.

“We know that a lot of people got the vaccine and the trial and the science behind it is coming good… A good safety profile,” Dr. Aziz explained. “And the bottom line is: somebody has to start from ground zero in this community and this is that time.”

Vaccine development to combat previous coronavirus outbreaks of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS, had been unsuccessful, making the vaccination clinic a historic feat of science.

“I hope it does work this time and if it does, I wanna set a good example to not be afraid to take it,” Hoffman stated. “I’m older employee, I work in a unit where we have a lot of COVID patients, and I just thought it was the right thing to do.”

CEO of Meritus Health, Maulik Joshi, is planning to get the vaccine when it become available to him, but he is saving the first and second rounds for his staff working on the front lines.

“We’ve been at this for 9 months… Our health care heroes are fatigued and tired, but this is a ray of hope.”

While meritus and many other hospitals await the next shipment of the vaccine, today’s vaccine clinic was a step in the right direction to stopping the spread of covid-19.