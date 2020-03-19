First coronavirus death reported in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reported the first coronavirus death in the state.

In a press release, Hogan said the man was a Prince George’s County resident in his 60’s who had an underlying medical condition.

“I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

Governor Hogan will hold a press conference tomorrow at 10:00 am in Annapolis to provide further updates and announce additional actions.

