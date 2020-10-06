First Black GOP woman becomes the newest member of Maryland House of Delegates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Dr. Brenda Thiam was sworn in as the newest member of the Maryland House of Delegates on Tuesday.
Thiam is the first Black Republican to serve in Maryland’s General Assembly.
She was named by the GOP Central Committee after Delegate Paul Corderman was named to fill in the seat of Senator Andrew Serafini.
Serafini resigned over the summer after serving 12 years.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- PSU unveils fan cutouts for Beaver Stadium
- Dry and warmer weather for Wednesday
- Top U.S. military leaders test positive for coronavirus as Trump continues recovery
- Aiming to get Virginians back to work, Gov. Northam announces $1.7M boost for workforce program
- Washington DC ranks in the top 10 on clean energy efforts
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App