First Black GOP woman becomes the newest member of Maryland House of Delegates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Dr. Brenda Thiam was sworn in as the newest member of the Maryland House of Delegates on Tuesday.

Thiam is the first Black Republican to serve in Maryland’s General Assembly.

She was named by the GOP Central Committee after Delegate Paul Corderman was named to fill in the seat of Senator Andrew Serafini.

Serafini resigned over the summer after serving 12 years.

