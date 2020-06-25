Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park will go on

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 09: Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park event in Hagerstown will go on. The fireworks will be held Saturday July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said there are going to be some changes and restrictions in place.

The park will be closed to vehicles. No food or drink vendors or entertainment will be part of this year’s event. To promote social distancing and safety, everyone is encouraged to find locations from outside of the park to view the fireworks display.

For more information you can visit https://www.hagerstownmd.org/fireworksjuly4, or call 301-739-8577, ext. 169.

