Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park will go on

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park event in Hagerstown will go on. The fireworks will be held Saturday July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said there are going to be some changes and restrictions in place.
The park will be closed to vehicles. No food or drink vendors or entertainment will be part of this year’s event. To promote social distancing and safety, everyone is encouraged to find locations from outside of the park to view the fireworks display.
For more information you can visit https://www.hagerstownmd.org/fireworksjuly4, or call 301-739-8577, ext. 169.
