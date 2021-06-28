Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park returns for 2021

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s annual Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park is set for July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks show will last for 30 minutes and will include patriotic music as a new feature. There will be no food or drink vendors, but people can bring their own food and drink.

Traffic closures for the event will start at 6 p.m., with Cannon Avenue set to close between Jefferson Street and North Mulberry Street, and Westbound Jefferson Street between Cleveland Avenue and Cannon Avenue.

The closures are expected to be lifted by 11 p.m.

The rain date is July 5th. The same parking measures and street closures will be in place.