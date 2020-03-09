Firefighters tackle four alarm fire at Clarysville Motel

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Over 100 emergency responders assisted with a four alarm fire at the Clarysville Motel in Frostburg on Sunday morning.

The call came in around 12:50 a.m. One person was transported from the scene to UPMC Western Maryland. Their condition is unknown at this time. Fifteen rooms in the east wing of the Clarysville Motel are considered safe and still habitable. Eight rooms in the west wing were damaged by the fire and are not structurally sound for use. The fire was considered under control about an hour and a half after the call came in.

“It started in room 107 behind me. The occupants when they fled the room left the door open so the fire got up into the void spaces and ran westward so the entire west wing of the building is uninhabitable right now,” said Frostburg Fire Rescue Chief, Matt McMorran.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Maryland Fire Marshall’s Office.