Firefighters respond to fire at auto recycling facility

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday afternoon, large amounts of smoke could be seen in Rockville, Maryland because of a commercial fire on the 15100 block of Southlawn Lane.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded around 4 p.m. to find cars, tires, and a partial storage building on fire. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein says the building is an auto recycling facility where cars and crews were in the process of removing a car from the trailer when the fire began.

“This event drew about 90 personnel due to the high heat circumstance as well as the large volume of fire, and it took roughly an hour before the fire was knocked down to a significant nature,” said Goldstein.

No injuries were reported and at this time the cause of the fire is still being investigated.