Firefighters rescue person, dogs from Rockville apartment complex

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — First responders rescued an adult from a third-floor floor balcony in a fire at a Rockville apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Two dogs were found unconscious inside a third-floor apartment and were rescued, but one dog later succumbed to its injuries.

(~9a) Mallard Cove Apts, Needwood Rd, @mcfrs rescued 1 adult from 3rd floor balcony, 2 small dogs were found unconscious/not breathing in 3rd floor apt, unfortunately 1 dog succumbed to its injuries & the other was resuscitated & transported to nearby veterinarian, no serious inj pic.twitter.com/KhObtTNjq2 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 4, 2021

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials responded to Deerwood Road at the Mallard Cove complex around 10 a.m., where smoke was showing from the top of one building.

No injuries to residents have been reported. The surviving dog was transported to an area vet for treatment.