Firefighters provide tips on what to do before turning on the heat

Google Support reports that the average Nest thermostat customer in the US saved approximately 11% on their heating bill and 15% on their cooling bill, leading to an estimated savings of $131 to $145 a year.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It is that time of year where the leaves start to fall, and it starts to get a little chilly outside to the point where many of us, turn off the A-C and turn up the heat. However, there are a few steps people should take before turning on the heat for the season.

WDVM spoke with local firefighters here in Hagerstown. They told us that heating is the second leading cause of home fires and injuries and is the third leading cause of home fire deaths. Dale Fishack is the fire marshal with the city of Hagerstown.

He said before turning on your heat you want to make sure your chimneys are cleaned and expected by a professional. He said it is important to do that to make sure it is not clogged and is really for use. Fishack also provided these tips for people who may be using space heaters.

“The three-foot distance around any space heaters, make sure you turn off those space heaters before you leave the room or before you go to bed, and make sure you are using them within the manufacturer’s recommendations,” Fishack said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of the home heating fires occur during December, January, and February. Across the nation, local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 48,530 fires involving heating equipment per year.

Fishack also states it is not a good idea to plug your space heater into an extension cord. He also wants to remind people that an oven is not a way for you to your home. For more information about heating safety, you can visit their website.