Firefighters escort residents from apartment building fire in Aspen Hill

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say a Friday morning fire at an Aspen Hill housing complex sent one resident to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters rescued an unconscious resident in the apartment the fire began in.

Officials say the fire originated in a kitchen on the first floor of a three-story apartment building in the Aspen Green Condominium complex around 9 a.m. Firefighters escorted residents out of the building and most of the fire was extinguished shortly after 9:30.

MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer says the damage to the building was moderate. There is no further information at this time.