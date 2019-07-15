Firefighters contain apartment fire in downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Firefighters combated an apartment fire in downtown Hagerstown shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

Emergency personnel said they were alerted to a fire at 415 South Potomac Street where a single apartment was on fire. Firefighters were able to evacuate the building, save several animals throughout the complex and quickly put out the fire before it caused further damage to other residences.

“The initial crews on scene were able to get a hose in place quickly and get the fire contained to that one apartment,” said City of Hagerstown Fire Battalion Chief Adam Hopkins. “We helped one disabled person get out from the first floor, but no-one else was in the building.”

No injuries have been reported and more details will be updated as the investigation continues.