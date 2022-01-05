Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Hagerstown, residents displaced.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Firefighters from the Hagerstown Fire Department, along with several other units from surroundings, responded to a 2-alarm fire in East North Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to HFD battalion chief Adam Hopkins.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment after receiving the call around 2 p.m. They encountered a large amount of smoke coming from the front of the building; later, a decent amount of fire was discovered on the second floor of the building.

An initial report from the scene that there was someone trapped inside the building, but firefighters did not find anyone inside after search and confirmed no entrapment. They said a dog was rescued from the building. The fire spread from the wall to the attic, and that’s when second alarm was transmitted and additional units were brought in.

It took about an hour for firefighters to knock the fire down.

Two injuries — one civilian and one firefighter — were reported, though both are considered minor and were treated at the scene.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents. It is unclear how many numbers of people replaced. The damage to some areas of structure was reported.

The Hagerstown City Fire Marshall is investigating how the fire started.