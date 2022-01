One of firefighters killed in Baltimore tragedy worked in Montgomery Co.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Kenneth Lacayo was among the three firefighters tragically killed in Monday’s Baltimore rowhouse fire. He grew up in Montgomery County before moving.

Lacayo went to Wheaton High School and later volunteered at the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad for over 10 years. Lieutenant Paul Butrim firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler were the two other victims.

There are two GoFundMe pages set up to support the fallen firefighters’ grieving families.