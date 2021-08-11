Firefighter transported to hospital while responding to Urbana fire

URBANA, Md. (WDVM) — Responders are currently on the site of a two-alarm fire on Ball Road in Urbana. One firefighter has been transported to a hospital while responding.

The crew first responded around 5:00 p.m. to the 9500 block of Ball Road.

At least 100 firefighters from Montgomery, Frederick, Carroll and Howard Counties responded to the fire, according to Frederick Fire and Rescue.

The Deputy Chief said that while the structure was severely damaged, it was not a total loss. Nobody else was injured in the fire.

The Frederick County Fire Marshal is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.