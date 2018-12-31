Fire units come together to clear bundles of hay from the road after trailer fire Video

LA VALE, Md. - Firefighters from all over the Cumberland, Maryland area gathered to put out an unusual fire involving stacks of hay.

During the early morning on Saturday, units were called to Interstate-68 in La Vale for an active trailer fire.

The trailer was carrying stacks of hay. Firefighters were on scene for nearly 3 hours putting out the fire and clearing the bundles of hay from the road. Six different fire units from all over the area came to help extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

