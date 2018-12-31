Maryland

Fire units come together to clear bundles of hay from the road after trailer fire

It took six different fire units 3 hours to extinguish the fire and clear road.

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 10:09 PM EST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 10:09 PM EST

Fire units come together to clear bundles of hay from the road after trailer fire

LA VALE, Md. - Firefighters from all over the Cumberland, Maryland area gathered to put out an unusual fire involving stacks of hay.

During the early morning on Saturday, units were called to Interstate-68 in La Vale for an active trailer fire. 
The trailer was carrying stacks of hay. Firefighters were on scene for nearly 3 hours putting out the fire and clearing the bundles of hay from the road. Six different fire units from all over the area came to help extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected