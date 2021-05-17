Fire takes lives of resident, family dog

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Monday afternoon that took the life of the resident and his dog.

Responders got a report of smoke coming from a house on the 1400 block of Kersey Lane on Monday afternoon with one person trapped. After arriving, they found the resident, a 75-year-old man, unconscious on the second floor.

Responders said they transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died to his injuries.

The family’s pet, a goldendoodle, also died in the fire.